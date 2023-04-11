State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,982,511 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

