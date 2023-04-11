State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.41 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.09.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.54 and its 200 day moving average is $150.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

