State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Waters by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $299.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.45 and a 200 day moving average of $317.78. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Insider Transactions at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.