State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $161.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

