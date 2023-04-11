State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.1 %

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

EQR opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.64%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

