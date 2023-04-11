State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in APA were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in APA by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on APA from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.