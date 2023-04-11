State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 187,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Insider Activity

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,153.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $59.78.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.