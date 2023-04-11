State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Conagra Brands Trading Down 2.1 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.