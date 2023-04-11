State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in IDEX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Mizuho increased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.91.

NYSE:IEX opened at $219.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.22. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

