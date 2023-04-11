State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF stock opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.95 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CF shares. HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.30.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

