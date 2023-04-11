State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,228,000 after buying an additional 42,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,611 shares of company stock valued at $15,627,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $151.50 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

