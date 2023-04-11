State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 104 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average is $100.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.