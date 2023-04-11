State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 7,900 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 85.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

