State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 48,007 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 48,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

