State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Etsy by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Etsy by 888.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.98.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,817 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

