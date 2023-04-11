Stephens Inc. AR Has $40.13 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,785,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 44.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,307,000 after purchasing an additional 959,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.42 and a 200 day moving average of $167.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

