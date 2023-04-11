Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 179 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

Chevron stock opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.02. The company has a market cap of $320.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.