Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Buys 8,616 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PG opened at $150.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $356.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.