Strs Ohio Acquires 3,315 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRB opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.45.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

