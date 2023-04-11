Strs Ohio Acquires 3,319 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $887,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 66,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.55. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

