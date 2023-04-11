Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 55.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

