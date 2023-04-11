Strs Ohio Buys 1,023 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $232.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.68. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $280.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

