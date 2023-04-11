Strs Ohio Buys 1,611 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ashland were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Ashland by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ashland by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashland during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ASH stock opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $91.66 and a one year high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.