Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,968 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

