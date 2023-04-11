Strs Ohio Grows Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKT. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,113 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 61,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 42.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 946,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 59,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 0.5 %

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

SKT stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $20.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Articles

