Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HII. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.22.

Insider Activity

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $209.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.00 and a 200 day moving average of $225.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.