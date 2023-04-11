Strs Ohio Has $2.09 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Evergy by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,924,000 after purchasing an additional 194,152 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,576,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,071,000 after buying an additional 282,399 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,390,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,348,000 after buying an additional 217,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,869,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,046,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average is $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.