Strs Ohio Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.08.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

