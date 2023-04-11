Strs Ohio Has $2.51 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.09.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

