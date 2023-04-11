Strs Ohio Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 219.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FE. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

