Strs Ohio Has $3.01 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

