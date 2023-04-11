Strs Ohio Purchases 10,509 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 56.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Voya Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE VOYA opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average is $66.90. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760 over the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Stories

