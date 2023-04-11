Strs Ohio Purchases 1,631 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawaiian Electric Industries

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HE. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

