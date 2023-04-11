Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Strs Ohio increased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFG. Raymond James cut National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.