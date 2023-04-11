Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Everi were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Everi by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,007.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Price Performance

EVRI stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.34.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. Everi had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

