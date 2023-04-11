Strs Ohio Sells 13,123 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,123 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 35,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 167,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 120,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.06.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

