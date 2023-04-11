Strs Ohio Sells 1,390 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 1,015.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $95.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $76.79 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average of $88.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

