Strs Ohio Sells 206,723 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,723 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,220,000 after buying an additional 138,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,723,000 after acquiring an additional 549,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,200,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,947,000 after purchasing an additional 38,193 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

