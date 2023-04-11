Strs Ohio Sells 447,842 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 447,842 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Further Reading

