Successful Portfolios LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.