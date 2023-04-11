Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,063 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,910,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,538 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Elastic by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The business had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESTC. Citigroup lowered their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

