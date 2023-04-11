Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of NIO by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277,897 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. China Renaissance dropped their price target on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

NIO stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

