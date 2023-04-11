Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,868,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,820,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $33,728,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

