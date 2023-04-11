Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $292,000 Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 18,190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITUB stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.17%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

