Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $434,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,660 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,342.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,042 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 130.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,691,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 958,570 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 74.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,971,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,965,000 after buying an additional 841,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,580,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 124.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

