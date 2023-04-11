Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,984 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 51.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

