Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $53.62 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,626 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $53,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,456,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,570,000 after buying an additional 317,096 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

