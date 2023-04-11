Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Holdings Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,454 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,935 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $9,315,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after buying an additional 1,324,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

