Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 2,621 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

