Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

